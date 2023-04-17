Indian Creek Campground remains closed

The site has been closed since 2021
Indian Creek Recreation Area
Indian Creek Recreation Area(Credit: KALB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management says the Indian Creek Campground remains closed until further notice.

The Tamarack Fire burned through the area in July 2021, destroying the RV/tent main loop, group camp site, and restroom, and forcing it to close.

In August of 2022, the area was afflicted by heavy rainfall that flooded the encampment, resulting in significant sediment loading and debris fields in the campground. This pushed back the timeline of the camp’s opening further.

The site will remain closed to the public, including vehicles, while staff work on public safety and infrastructure restoration tasks.

