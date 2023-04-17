CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management says the Indian Creek Campground remains closed until further notice.

The Tamarack Fire burned through the area in July 2021, destroying the RV/tent main loop, group camp site, and restroom, and forcing it to close.

In August of 2022, the area was afflicted by heavy rainfall that flooded the encampment, resulting in significant sediment loading and debris fields in the campground. This pushed back the timeline of the camp’s opening further.

The site will remain closed to the public, including vehicles, while staff work on public safety and infrastructure restoration tasks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.