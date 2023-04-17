Get your tickets for “An Evening to RAVE About” in support of Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The mission of the Northern Nevada R.A.V.E. Family Foundation (RAVE) is to improve the well-being of Nevada families by providing respite to families caring for young and adult children and with special needs. The community is invited to support their work through a fundraising gala this weekend.

Korine Viehweg, RAVE’s executive director, and Jada DeLeon, RAVE’s Lead Respite Provider, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of the 15th annual “An Evening to RAVE About.”

The gala takes place Saturday, April 22 from 6-10 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort. There will be a VIP reception at 5 p.m. and an after party immediately following the event. There will be buffet style dining; a raffle, silent and live auction; beer and wine; and live entertainment.

Click here to purchase your tickets. You can also follow RAVE on Facebook and Instagram.

