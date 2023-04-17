Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a larceny case.
They say the larceny happened on Feb. 1 at around 5:30 p.m. at The Glass Shack in Carson City. No details were provided about the larceny itself.
The CCSO says anyone with information is asked to call them at 775-887-2500 and reference case number #23-684. You can also call their non-emergency dispatch at 775-887-2008.
