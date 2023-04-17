Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects

A photo of the larceny suspects
A photo of the larceny suspects(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a larceny case.

They say the larceny happened on Feb. 1 at around 5:30 p.m. at The Glass Shack in Carson City. No details were provided about the larceny itself.

The CCSO says anyone with information is asked to call them at 775-887-2500 and reference case number #23-684. You can also call their non-emergency dispatch at 775-887-2008.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
Washoe County School District logo.
Brief lockdown at 2 area schools lifted

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Rosen files amicus brief urging Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill ruling
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Understanding the similarities between the different causes of grief with Brooke Siem
Brooke Siem, Mental Health Advocate
Monday Motivations: Grief with Brooke Siem
An Evening to RAVE About Preview
Get your tickets for “An Evening to RAVE About” in support of Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation
An Evening to RAVE About Preview
An Evening to RAVE About Fundraiser Preview