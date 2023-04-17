BLM offers $10K reward for info on wild burro shooting in Pahrump

Wild burros generic photo.
Wild burros generic photo.(Arizona's Family file)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management on Monday announced that it is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the harassment and shooting of a wild burro in Pahrump.

According to a news release, the $10,000 reward is being offering for information on the suspect who harassed and shot an approximately 6-year-old female wild burro near the Last Chance Mountain Range in northern Pahrump.

The BLM says that on Nov. 28, a member of the public contacted the agency after he discovered an adult female burro was deceased on his property.

In the release, the BLM said a necropsy determined that the burro had presumably been shot as many as three days before she finally succumbed to her injuries.

“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at (775) 861-6550.

