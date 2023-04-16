Reno police DUI patrol nets 4 DUI arrests
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested four suspected drunken drivers during a DUI saturation patrol Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Six officers and one sergeant made 105 stops of drivers during the enforcement. Police arrested one driver for reckless driving and one for felony drug possession. One driver was picked up on a misdemeanor arrest warrant and police also issued 49 traffic citations.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the enforcement.
