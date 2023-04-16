Reno police DUI patrol nets 4 DUI arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested four suspected drunken drivers during a DUI saturation patrol Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Six officers and one sergeant made 105 stops of drivers during the enforcement. Police arrested one driver for reckless driving and one for felony drug possession. One driver was picked up on a misdemeanor arrest warrant and police also issued 49 traffic citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the enforcement.

The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.