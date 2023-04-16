Jackie Robinson Day a jumping off point for Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday was a special day at Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno Aces held their annual Jackie Robinson Day to celebrate the career and life of the pioneer who ended racial segregation in professional baseball.

“Baseball is an inclusive opportunity for everybody. It’s a chance to level the playing field for everyone and have everyone on the same terms,” said the Aces VP of Marketing & Communication, Vince Ruffino. “It’s incredibly important. We want to be a community gathering place that invites everybody and this is part of that message out to Reno.”

The Aces team store broke out new jackets and hats to honor Robinson. The grounds crew put ‘42′, Robinson’s number, on the back of the mound. A new ‘42′ sign shines below the suites.

Ruffino also has special memories of Robinson while working for the New York Mets. Citi Field holds the Jackie Robinson Rotunda.

“I walked into the stadium every day and saw that reminder of his impact on this game and what it means. Truly baseball is for everybody,” he said.

Ruffino adding the Aces plan on doing more on this day moving forward.

“We want to work with local Black-owned businesses here in our community and have them out, have their impact here, and have people who may not make it out to a game at Greater Nevada Field be a part of this and feel included in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.