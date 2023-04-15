“Take it seriously and prepare.” Fallon residents keep an eye on flood danger

By Ed Pearce
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be summer before the threat of flooding in the Fallon area is over. In the meantime, residents are being urged to remain informed and ready.

It’s not often this community has had to worry about flooding. In a way it owes its existence to a system built to manage water for agriculture, so there’s infrastructure and expertise to handle the issue should it arise.

You have to go back more than a century to find a scene like the county courthouse surrounded by water as the Carson River invaded the downtown. Since then, a few high water years in the 50′s and 80′s, but little threat of serious flooding until six years ago when that expertise and considerable effort led to a system which sent excess water out into the desert, under two major highways and into the Carson Sink, keeping it away from the town and surrounding farms

“To be honest, in ‘17 we thought we’d checked the box, “ says County Manager Jim Barbee, “and we’d be good for a couple of decades. but that clearly isn’t the case.”

So the county is building more to handle the expected runoff including a six-mile berm adding more capacity to the large lake being created south of town.

But all of this may not be enough. There’s a bigger snowpack in the headwaters of the Carson this year and, even with all that is being done, Barbee says there’s still a very real threat of flooding. “True, there is a chance neighborhoods will get wet.”

Who is vulnerable? Answers are in maps most checked before leaving yesterday’s town hall briefing.

“Prepare. Take it seriously and prepare. The county is doing the same,”

Peak flow is projected to come in late May or early June. Flooding may remain a worry for a month after that.

