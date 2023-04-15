Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of a suspected drunken driving driving on a sparking rim before being stopped.
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspected drunken driver reportedly drove north on U.S. 395 Friday night past several exits with sparks flying from a rim before stopping.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed suspect was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s deputies and the RAVEN helicopter joined other law enforcement in pursuing the vehicle and making the stop.

A witness told KOLO 8 News Now that other drivers tried to slow or stop the vehicle before law enforcement succeeded near the Cold Springs exit.

The sheriff’s office said once the vehicle pulled over the driver attempted to waive the law enforcement past. The driver eventually got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Ashley submitted this video of a suspected drunken driver driving on a sparking rim on US. 395.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

A suspected drunken driver on U.S. 395 driving on a sparking rim.
Driver on Sparks Rim/Ashley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office video from RAVE helicopter of suspected drunken driving on a...
Driver on sparking rim/WCSO RAVEN
In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece...
Burning Man cheers county’s overturning geothermal permit
It marked the Reno Aces first Home Run for Life game.
Organ transplant recipient runs the bases