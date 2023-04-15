Suspected drunk driver drove on sparking rim before stopping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspected drunken driver reportedly drove north on U.S. 395 Friday night past several exits with sparks flying from a rim before stopping.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed suspect was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s deputies and the RAVEN helicopter joined other law enforcement in pursuing the vehicle and making the stop.

A witness told KOLO 8 News Now that other drivers tried to slow or stop the vehicle before law enforcement succeeded near the Cold Springs exit.

The sheriff’s office said once the vehicle pulled over the driver attempted to waive the law enforcement past. The driver eventually got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

We want to remind our community that the choice to drive under the influence can have deadly consequences. Always designate a sober driver or utilize ride-share/public transportation options to help keep our roadways safe.

Ashley submitted this video of a suspected drunken driver driving on a sparking rim on US. 395.

