Organ transplant recipient runs the bases

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local high school student ran the bases Friday at the Reno Aces game and, in the process, spread a very important message.

17-year-old Lavender McKillip was a recipient of a liver transplant in 2021. As a child, she had experienced a number of health problems, leading to an autoimmune hepatitis diagnosis, which affects the liver.

Mckillip ran the bases as part of the Reno Aces Home Run for Life game, which was sponsored by Donor Network West.

“I’d just love it if so many more people signed up for organ donation,” said Mckillip. “I can’t stress how important it is. I would not be standing here today if it weren’t for the miracle that is organ transplants.”

It’s a sentiment the Reno Aces share.

“One organ donation can save up to eight lives,” said Chris Phillips, GM and COO of the Reno Aces. “A tissue donation can save up to 75 lives, so it’s something we’re really excited about.”

You can learn more about Donor Network West here.

