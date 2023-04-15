Big 5th inning propels Aces to 10-4 win over River Cats

5-run frame, coupled with strong outing from Brandon Pfaadt leads to win
5-run frame, coupled with strong outing from Brandon Pfaadt leads to win(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:03 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Jorge Barrosa clutched his fists rounding first base in celebration of his first Triple-A home run, a three-run round-tripper that lifted the Reno Aces (5-7) to a 10-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (6-7) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Sacramento carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth with the heart of Reno’s order due up. Buddy Kennedy doubled, spurring a five-run frame as the Aces opened up a 6-2 lead. P.J. Higgins drove in two with a single, Diego Castillo cashed in Higgins with a double, and Jake Hager raced around the bags for an RBI triple.

Two frames later, with two outs and two aboard, Barrosa barreled one at a 92 mph exit velocity to the Sacramento bullpen in right. The 22-year-old center fielder’s blast handed the Aces a 9-2 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Phillip Evans added an insurance run with a solo shot in the eighth, his second of the season.

Brandon Pfaadt went five strong, allowing only two earned runs and striking out five. Pfaadt worked around early trouble and cruised through the middle innings, picking up his first win of the season.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, first Triple-A home run.

- Jake Hager: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R and 1 BB.

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R, hit streak extended to 11 games.

- Carlos Vargas: (S, 1), 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K’s.

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, extends hitting streak to seven games.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attends an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kwa Ame...
On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation
Mason Henslee, 17, was reported missing in Carson City, Nev. on Apr. 13, 2023.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing teen
Could be used for data theft
FBI warns about public charging station danger
FBI warns against using public phone charging stations
FBI warns against using public phone charging stations