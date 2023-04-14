“Take it seriously and prepare” Fallon residents updated on flood preps

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) Churchill County officials have spent the last few months getting ready for something they hope never comes and once again they’re urging residents to do the same.

A small crowd of people gathered late Thusday afternoon in Fallon’s Rafter 3C Arena for an update on a threat few ever before gave much thought to.

Frankly, the history of major flooding here is short and spare, but it has happened before. In 1907 the downtown flooded, stranding the courthouse

More than century late,r, a record snowfall in the Sierra looms large over their community. When it melts it has the potential of flooding. So they are seeking answers, Unfortunately, there are few sure answers. It all depends on how all that water comes off the mountains.

Lahontan Reservoir has been drawn down to make room for more runoff in. the Carson River. All major irrigationcanals are full of water area that farmers don’t really need at the moment. Excess water is being sent out into the desert away from town and farms, under two major highways and out into the Carson Sink through a system built in record time six years ago.

The work continues. The latest project is a six mile berm meant to keep the water in the Carson Lake marshes awar from farms on the other side. Miles away, the weir diverting all that water will, in the next month, be joined by another three times its size. The hope is these preparations will be enough, but frankly at this moment no one knows.

All the more reason for those attending to check maps showing potential danger spots. Most do, leaving with a better sense of the danger to their own property and perhaps making plans of their own. at least that’s the hope.

As County Manager Jim Barbee advised “Take it seriously and prepare. The county has.”

You’ll find those flood maps and more information here: https://www.churchillcountynv.gov/934/County-Hot-Topics

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.