Reading Reno: Megan Butcher advocates for Alpine Patrol Dogs through new children’s book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ski Patrol Pups is a children’s book inspired by Walter the Patrol Dog from Alpine Meadows. According to the book’s website, “He lived an adventurous life and was a true professional at his job, but he always remembered life was about having fun while doing what you love. He was always up for a powder day at the resort or romping around in the snow with his best buds at work.”

Megan Butcher stopped by Morning Break to share why she wanted to tell Walter’s story through a children’s book. The beautiful pictures throughout the book were illustrated by Megan Jost.

Click here to learn more about Walter and the work of all ski patrol pups in the Sierras. You can also follow Ski Patrol Pups on Instagram.

