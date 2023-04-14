Ramp closures planed for I-80 and I-580 next week

Nevada Department of Transportation
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will have lane and ramp closures in place on I-80 and I-580 next week as part of two projects.

Crews are working to finish up the final stages of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project to widen and improve traffic through the freeway interchange. And work is set to begin on a repaving project along I-580 between the Mill Street exit and the Peckham Lane overpass.

Starting Sunday night, southbound I-580 will be have lane reductions in place from Mill Street to Moana Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through the morning of April 21.

The southbound I-580 off ramp to Reno-Tahoe International Airport will be closed from Sunday night at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday. A detour will be available on Plumb Lane.

Spaghetti bowl ramps to and from I-580 will intermittently be closed 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly starting Sunday evening, running through the morning of April 21. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

The Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening through the morning of April 21.

The Villanova Drive on-ramp to northbound I-580 and off-ramp from southbound I-580 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening through the morning of April 21.

The Second and Mill street ramps to southbound and northbound I-580 will be intermittently closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly Sunday evening through the morning of April 21.

