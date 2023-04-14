Possible child luring incident in Fernley

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance photo of a vehicle that may have...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance photo of a vehicle that may have been involved in a child luring in Fernley It is an early 2000s, gray/blue Chevrolet quad cab pickup.(LCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible luring of a child late Thursday afternoon in Fernley.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vance Drive and Ranch Road. A man may have tried to lure a pre-teen girl into his vehicle there.

LCSO described the man as a white in his , late 20s to mid-30s, with dark hair and a mustache. He wore a blue baseball cap, gray t-shirt and blue pants. He drove an early 2000s, gray/blue Chevrolet quad cab pickup.

He was last seen driving east on Vance Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Julie Redmond or Sgt. Gabe Santos at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to  # 23LY01601.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
California motorcyclist killed in Susanville
Inmates riding their horses involved in NNCC saddle horse and burro program
Winter tough on the inmates and horses at NNCC
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
A sunny day at Heavenly Resort.
Experiencing public lands