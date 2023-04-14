Possible child luring incident in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible luring of a child late Thursday afternoon in Fernley.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vance Drive and Ranch Road. A man may have tried to lure a pre-teen girl into his vehicle there.

LCSO described the man as a white in his , late 20s to mid-30s, with dark hair and a mustache. He wore a blue baseball cap, gray t-shirt and blue pants. He drove an early 2000s, gray/blue Chevrolet quad cab pickup.

He was last seen driving east on Vance Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Julie Redmond or Sgt. Gabe Santos at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 and refer to # 23LY01601.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.