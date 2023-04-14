PCSO offers tips for preventing tax fraud after arrest

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is giving people advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of a tax scam after the arrest of a man for identity theft earlier this month.

According to the PCSO, just before 2:00 p.m. on April 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop in unincorporated Lincoln.

Upon searching the driver’s vehicle, the deputy found multiple forged and altered checks, copies of driver’s licenses, credit and debit cards, mail, social security information, and other miscellaneous pieces of identifying information not belonging to the suspect.

After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect, 32-year-old Rene Soto of North Highlands, had fraudulently used a victim’s card at a nearby gas station. Soto was arrested on charges of identity theft, forging checks, using others personal information to obtain credit, and violating the terms of his parole.

Now, the PCSO is urging people to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of this kind of crime.

They say people should check their mailboxes on a daily basis and place a hold on incoming mail if they’ll be gone for a few days. You should also track your billing cycles frequently and monitor your credit and debit card statements carefully.

People should also monitor their credit reports and consider freezing credit files with Equifax, Experian, TransUnion and others, as doing so can prevent identity thieves from getting approval and opening credit cards in your name.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of identity theft is encouraged to file a report here.

