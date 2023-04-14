PCSO offers tips for preventing tax fraud after arrest

Now, they are urging people to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of this kind of crime
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.(Pexels via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is giving people advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of a tax scam after the arrest of a man for identity theft earlier this month.

According to the PCSO, just before 2:00 p.m. on April 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop in unincorporated Lincoln.

Upon searching the driver’s vehicle, the deputy found multiple forged and altered checks, copies of driver’s licenses, credit and debit cards, mail, social security information, and other miscellaneous pieces of identifying information not belonging to the suspect.

After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect, 32-year-old Rene Soto of North Highlands, had fraudulently used a victim’s card at a nearby gas station. Soto was arrested on charges of identity theft, forging checks, using others personal information to obtain credit, and violating the terms of his parole.

Now, the PCSO is urging people to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of this kind of crime.

They say people should check their mailboxes on a daily basis and place a hold on incoming mail if they’ll be gone for a few days. You should also track your billing cycles frequently and monitor your credit and debit card statements carefully.

People should also monitor their credit reports and consider freezing credit files with Equifax, Experian, TransUnion and others, as doing so can prevent identity thieves from getting approval and opening credit cards in your name.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of identity theft is encouraged to file a report here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
New road work on Spaghetti Bowl to bring overnight closures
One out of four Nevadans wont take preventative action.
Nevadans fear heart disease the most but very few will try to prevent it
Jeremy Renner and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada celebrate unveiling of new rec van.
Jeremy Renner helps unveil new van for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather