Oddie Wells project will force road closures on Monday

Generic image of traffic cones
Generic image of traffic cones(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ongoing Oddie Wells project will close the intersection of Oddie Blvd. and Sullivan Way starting April 17.

The intersection will be closed in all directions. Traffic will instead be detoured at Rock Blvd and El Ranch Drive. Drivers will be detoured to Prater Way and Greenbrae Drive.

The closure will be in effect through April 28.

RTC reminds drivers to account for extra time if they are driving through the area.

A map of the road work and detours
A map of the road work and detours(RTC)

