New road work on Spaghetti Bowl to bring overnight closures
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New road work on the Spaghetti Bowl will bring with it additional ramp closures, NDOT says.
NDOT crews will close a number of ramps intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from April 16 to April 21. Those ramp closures are as follows:
- Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
- Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
- Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80.
- Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80.
They say drivers should use marked detour routes and that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
