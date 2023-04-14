New road work on Spaghetti Bowl to bring overnight closures

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New road work on the Spaghetti Bowl will bring with it additional ramp closures, NDOT says.

NDOT crews will close a number of ramps intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from April 16 to April 21. Those ramp closures are as follows:

  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
  • Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
  • Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80.
  • Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80.

They say drivers should use marked detour routes and that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Generic road work graphic
Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair
A pothole in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe announces pothole repair plans
Pyramid Highway
NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway