New road work on Spaghetti Bowl to bring overnight closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New road work on the Spaghetti Bowl will bring with it additional ramp closures, NDOT says.

NDOT crews will close a number of ramps intermittently overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from April 16 to April 21. Those ramp closures are as follows:

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580.

Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80.

Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80.

They say drivers should use marked detour routes and that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

