Nevadans fear heart disease the most but very few will try to prevent it

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The illness Nevadans fear the most is heart disease, ranked above cancer and alzheimer’s disease. A study and survey conducted by MIDDS, an information source for better health, reports only one and four Nevadans will take preventative steps to avoid heart disease.

Malynda Calkins, a physician assistant at Northern Nevada HOPES, said it is preventable. “There are very known risk factors that are associated with heart disease. Things like being overweight, being a smoker, having diabetes or having high blood pressure.”

She informed me that there are risk factors and some of them can be avoided. “Urgent things would be crushing, chest pain, sweating profusely, any sort of jaw pain, pain down into the arm. All of those things kind of together, shortness of breathe, can be indicative of a serious heart attack.”

If you looking for health care advice, you can visit nnhopes.org to learn more.

