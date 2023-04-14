Nevadans fear heart disease the most but very few will try to prevent it

Study reports heart disease is leading cause of deaths but very few Nevadans will take action to prevent.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The illness Nevadans fear the most is heart disease, ranked above cancer and alzheimer’s disease. A study and survey conducted by MIDDS, an information source for better health, reports only one and four Nevadans will take preventative steps to avoid heart disease.

Malynda Calkins, a physician assistant at Northern Nevada HOPES, said it is preventable. “There are very known risk factors that are associated with heart disease. Things like being overweight, being a smoker, having diabetes or having high blood pressure.”

She informed me that there are risk factors and some of them can be avoided. “Urgent things would be crushing, chest pain, sweating profusely, any sort of jaw pain, pain down into the arm. All of those things kind of together, shortness of breathe, can be indicative of a serious heart attack.”

If you looking for health care advice, you can visit nnhopes.org to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash
Sparks Police Dept.
Person killed in Prater crash identified; new details released
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash

Latest News

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
PCSO offers tips for preventing tax fraud after arrest
Jeremy Renner and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada celebrate unveiling of new rec van.
Jeremy Renner helps unveil new van for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
City of Reno to add a ward 6