Nevada settles with telehealth company Visibly for $34,000

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a settlement with telehealth company Visibly in the amount of $34,482.21.

The settlement resolves an investigation into deceptive business practices. The company markets and sells an online vision test, among other products.

“My office will always stand as a bulwark against companies that wish to prey on Nevadans through deceitful business tactics,” said Ford. “I will always seek to hold accountable companies that target Nevadans with scams and deceptions.”

A multi-state investigation began after a letter from the FDA warned Visibly about marketing its online vision tests without the requisite clearance or approval.

That investigation, according to the AG’s office, raised concerns about claims made by Visibly about the accuracy and safety of their online vision tests. Visibly had claimed their online tests were as accurate as in person exam.

The investigation also looked at misrepresentations about other product aspects, such as customer satisfaction rates and satisfaction guarantees.

As part of the settlement, Visibly will be required to adhere to certain standards and pay $500,000 to the participating states. More than 3,000 Nevadans were impacted by the company’s deceptive practices, according to Ford’s office.

They will also be required to:

Not market or sell any product to consumers unless it can be legally marketed or sold in accordance with the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) or other FDA authority.

Not make any representations comparing the safety or effectiveness of any Visibly product to products or services provided in person by medical professionals without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence substantiating the representation.

Clearly label that its products have not been endorsed by any provider appearing on its “Find a Doctor” feature.

Disclose that its online vision test is not a substitute for an in-person comprehensive eye examination, and urge consumers to seek such exams to determine overall eye health.

The states of Illinois, Mississippi, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin also participated in the settlement.

