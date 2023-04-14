NDOT to replace section of aging road on I-580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be replacing the aging surface on a section of I-580 in Reno starting this weekend.

The section of I-580 undergoing the work will be north and southbound I-580 from Peckham Lane to Mill Street.

Beginning on the night of April 16, crews will be replacing the old deteriorating surface with asphalt. NDOT hopes that doing so will result in a safer, smoother driving experience.

Nearly 170,000 drivers travel the area daily. The project will be complete by winter 2023.

NDOT will also be putting in new reflective striping, signs, drainage, a bridge deck rehabilitation and new right of way fencing.

During the construction, southbound I-580 will be reduced to three lanes 24/7 from just south of Mill Street to Moana Lane until approximately late May. That section of highway will also be reduced to three lanes in the northbound direction until approximately late June.

Additional nighttime lane reductions in both directions will also occur between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. nightly, Sunday to Friday. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.

On certain weekends, interstate lanes will be reduced to one lane 24/7 starting at 11:00 p.m. on Friday night until 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning in one direction at a time as road surfacing takes place. Four of these weekends are anticipated before July 4, NDOT says.

Beginning April 16, crews will be installing temporary striping and conducting bridge testing on southbound I-580 south of Plumb Lane nightly until April 21 at 5:00 a.m. Southbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane during these overnight hours.

The Southbound I-580 off ramp will be closed from Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. to Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. A detour will be made available via Plumb Lane.

NDOT says message signs will be in place notifying drivers of the work, and speed limits will be reduced in those areas. Drivers should also expect delays and should use alternative routes when possible.

Below is a map of the work that will be done.

A map of the work (NDOT)

