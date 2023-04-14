Movie Minute: Partnerships old and new are taking over the big screen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nicolas Cage is back on the big screen, this time as Dracula in Renfield. Nicholas Hoult who plays opposite of Cage as Renfield, tries to separate from him. The two explore this theme of codependency, as Renfield has been Dracula’s personal assistant for almost 100 years, and is finally deciding he wants to be a little more independent, but Dracula can not seem to let go. Check out this horror-comedy in theaters now.

Also in theaters, Toni Collette plays American mom Kristin in Mafia Mamma, who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Kristin was not close with her grandfather, but when her life starts to turn upside down she decides to fly Italy for his funeral, later to find out she is taking over the family business. With the help of the firms consigliere, Kristin exceeds the small expectations set by the family, as the new Mafia Don.

Streaming now, it is the last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. At the end if season 4, audiences are left with many unanswered questions. Directors say with season 5, there will be a deeper dive into Midge and Susie’s relationship, and we will get to see how high Midge’s star can rise. You can stream the first three episodes on Amazon Prime.

Finally, Jeremy Renner stepping up to do some good in his new show Rennervations. In the show, Renner takes decommissioned vehicles and gives them a new purpose to server various communities and groups, and here in Reno, Renner built a special van just for our local chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. You can watch the Big Brothers Big Sisters episode of Rennervations on Disney plus now.

