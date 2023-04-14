Lyon County implements a zero tolerance stance against school violence

Lyon County implements zero tolerance stance against school violence
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:25 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County School District (LCSD), in partnership with Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced this week, a new stance on how acts of violence on school property will be handled.

School grounds are not a place for immunity from criminal activity, so when criminal activity is afoot, even on school grounds we will conduct a criminal investigation.

Sheriff Brad Pope, Lyon County

Which is zero tolerance, meaning anyone over the age of 11, if found engaging in criminal activity, will be subject to the consequences of the criminal justice system.

“If certain kids think that they’re going to school commit acts of violence, cause fights, challenge teachers and staff to fights, and cause problems for students and teachers who want to learn and get something out of the educational process; those are the kids that we want to stop, that we want to conduct criminal investigations on,” said Sheriff Pope.

Example of crimes, include but are not limited to: inciting violence, assaulting another person, are found in possession of illegal items (weapons, drugs).

“The education piece is going to be very important; we don’t want to see kids getting arrested, we don’t want kids getting in trouble with the law, we want to make sure that they’re aware of the expectations and the potential consequences that they might face,” said Ryan Cross, Principal at Fernley High School.

In the coming weeks, administrators say students will be educated about state laws on school violence, the possible consequences, and the implementation of their zero tolerance policies.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Fallon area residents check flood danger maps
“Take it seriously and prepare” Fallon residents updated on flood preps
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance photo of a vehicle that may have...
Possible child luring incident in Fernley
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
California motorcyclist killed in Susanville
Inmates riding their horses involved in NNCC saddle horse and burro program
Winter tough on the inmates and horses at NNCC