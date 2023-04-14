LCSO addresses concerns over ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for schools

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is addressing concerns, questions and comments over their new zero-tolerance policy regarding violence and threats in schools.

On Wednesday, the department issued a statement saying they would prosecute any and all crimes, whether it be threats or weapons on campus, to the fullest extent of the law.

“It is my position and I firmly believe that the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is here to enforce the laws set forth by Nevada Revised Statute. Lyon County Schools are not immunity zones where laws do not apply, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is taking an aggressive approach to crime committed throughout the County, and that includes in the schools,” wrote Sheriff Brad Pope on Facebook.

The department says this policy was implemented now because the School Resource Officers in that area now have a commander they report to in their area, as opposed to reporting to a captain 50 miles away.

They also addressed concerns the Sheriff’s Office would arrest kids for “unlawful assembly” for simply being on school property together. The LCSO says they do not intend to do so, and that hanging out on school property is not a crime.

Since January, the LCSO says they have seen the following crimes: Battery, Affray, Assault, Battery with substantial bodily harm, provoking assault, breach of peace, trespassing, unlawful assembly, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol and other miscellaneous crimes.

