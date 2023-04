RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Warmer weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and light wind for most areas. The warm-up will increase snowmelt, so a Flood Watch goes up Saturday afternoon and will be in effect through Monday morning. Another trough will drop temperatures and bring breezy, showery weather next week. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.