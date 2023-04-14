Feds: ‘One good year will not save us’ to stop shrinking Lake Mead levels

By Jaclyn Schultz
Updated: 10 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Federal officials say despite all the rain and snow, “one good year will not save us” to stop shrinking Lake Mead levels and drastic water reductions are critically needed.

Officials from various states and the Bureau of Reclamation reiterated that stark reality during Tuesday’s announcement, offering up options for water reduction. States were given 45 days to work together to come to a compromise.

“We are at the shores of Lake Mead at 25% of its capacity. We’re thankful for this winter snow and rain, thank goodness. But everyone who lives and works in the Basin knows that one good year will not save us for more than two decades of drought. We’ve had other good precipitation years during this 23-year drought, and yet the downward trajectory of the system has worsened. We cannot kick the can on finding solutions,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The duo of Sin City Outdoors recently documented the lake’s levels with their most recent video at Lake Mead. Some exposed parts of the lake were covered by recent rainfall. Last summer, FOX5 featured the father and son’s drought discoveries with newly-surfacing boats and barrels.

“Progress is progress. We were expecting a little bit more... there’s a long way to go still before it’s back to where it once was,” said Adrian Montero, Jr. “I hope people take the right actions to do their part,” he said.

