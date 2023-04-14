City of Reno to add a ward 6

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:08 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will soon be adding a sixth ward. It’s because Senate Bill 12 won’t make it out of commitee.

The bill would have impacted Reno in three ways:

  1. It would have eliminated gendered language.
  2. It would have allowed the city to build green infrastructure.
  3. It would have retained the At Large city council position.

Because the bill is now dead, the at large position in the Reno City Council will now be replaced by a representative from the upcoming ward 6. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve argues the at large position gives Renoites more representation.

“Sometimes people have different politics or different ideas, different values, who knows what that looks like,” said Mayor Schieve. “But if you don’t see eye to eye with your councilmember, who else can represent you?”

Mayor Schieve said nearly the same thing at Wednesday’s city council meeting, adding the at large member can also help against a “not my ward, not my problem” mentality.

“Reno is not large enough. I understand in bigger cities where you have bigger populations and different demographics. We are not seeing that in Reno and so, quite honestly, your city council should be doing it all for all the people, not just in some specific area.”

One city council member says she didn’t feel supported by the at large member.

“I don’t feel like I have additional support with an at large member,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Meghan Ebert. “So, I just want to make that statement. I speak up for my ward and to date, I have largely been overruled by this body and I have not received support from the at large member. So I just want to call that out.”

In response, Mayor Schieve said she was disappointed to hear that.

“I’ve seen the at large position help her on initiatives like Hoge Road, things like that. I’ve seen it first hand. I think what’s happened is, honestly, people have looked at maybe who’s in the seat.”

Another challenge caused by this is where ward 4 would go.

“That’s another challenge, right?” said Mayor Schieve. “I want to make sure the politicians aren’t the ones doing the redistricting. We really need to have an independent consulting firm look at that, because oftentimes, it is the body that decides that and I think that’s a complete conflict of interest.”

You can learn more about Senate Bill 12 here and watch the city council meeting where this was discussed here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

It comes following S.B. 12's failure to make it out of committee.
City of Reno to add a ward 6
Fallon-area flood risks
Fallon-Area Residents Urged To Take Flood Risk Seriously
Lyon County Zero Tolerance
Lyon County implements a zero tolerance stance against school violence
Fallon area residents check flood danger maps
‘Take it seriously and prepare;’ Fallon residents updated on flood preps