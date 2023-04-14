Carson City man shares piece of Disney history

The Smithsonian exhibit opens April 28, 2023 and runs until March 2024.
Opening weekend of Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
Opening weekend of Disneyland in Anaheim, California.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Disneyland is often reffered to as ‘the happiest place on earth’.

If you’re ever lucky enough to travel back to the 1950′s, you’d see it’s just as joyous.

“I was there, I was only two years old,” said Frank Vavra of Carson City.

Vavra visited the park as a child on opening weekend in Anaheim, California. His father took a few minutes of video on an 8 mm film camera, sharing a glimpse of the day.

The Vavra family lived in Riverside at the time. He says visiting the park became a regular occurance.

“It was special to begin with, but then being only 30 minutes away from Disneyland, you know, you were there all the time,” Vavra said.

When Vavra heard the Smithsonian was looking for photos for a Disney themed exhibit, he reached out.

“I thought well, I don’t have any pictures but I emailed them and told them I have a video,” he said.

To his surprise, the Smithsonian wrote back, planning to use the old film at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C.

The exhibit is titled, ‘Mirror, Mirror for Us All: Disney Parks and the American Narrative / Experience’.

“It’s going to be on a continuous loop, so that will be the first thing that people who visit there see,” Vavra said.

While Vavra’s father has passed away, his creative eye captured historic images that live on.

“I think that he would be very surprised that just some home movies that he took 66 years ago are now going to be featured in the Smithsonian,” Vavra said.

The exhibit opens April 28th and runs until March 2024.

