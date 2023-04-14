California motorcyclist killed in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A Wednesday crash killed a motorcyclist, the Susanville Police Department reported Thursday.

Curtis P. Robinson, 63, of Ben Lomond, Calif., was taken Wednesday to a Susanville hospital and later taken by a medical flight to a Reno hospital, where he died.

The crash was reported about 5:12 p.m. on Paul Bunyon Road east of Chestnut Street, police said.

The preliminary investigation shows Robinson allowed the motorcycle to leave the road and he was thrown into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked call police at 530-157-5603.

