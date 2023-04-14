California motorcyclist killed in Susanville

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A Wednesday crash killed a motorcyclist, the Susanville Police Department reported Thursday.

Curtis P. Robinson, 63, of Ben Lomond, Calif., was taken Wednesday to a Susanville hospital and later taken by a medical flight to a Reno hospital, where he died.

The crash was reported about 5:12 p.m. on Paul Bunyon Road east of Chestnut Street, police said.

The preliminary investigation shows Robinson allowed the motorcycle to leave the road and he was thrown into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked call police at 530-157-5603.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Inmates riding their horses involved in NNCC saddle horse and burro program
Winter tough on the inmates and horses at NNCC
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
A sunny day at Heavenly Resort.
Experiencing public lands
Heavenly Ski Resort
Decades of public land partnerships bring money, visitors to Lake Tahoe