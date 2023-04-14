AG Ford joins multistate effort urging Supreme Court to maintain access to abortion drug

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is joining a coalition of 20 states urging the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the approval from the FDA of mifepristone.

A ruling from the U.S. Fifth Circuit would also ban access to mifepristone by mail and block the ability of non-doctors to prescribe and dispense it. The coalition of Attorneys General also argues their order would drastically reduce access to safe abortion care and miscarriage management.

“I will exhaust every option available to ensure that Nevadans have the right to bodily autonomy and the ability to make their own reproductive health care choices,” said Ford. “Mifepristone is medically safe and should be accessible for those who need it. This ruling must be overturned so that patients can make their own, knowledgeable choices in consultation with their doctors.”

Ford is joined by the AGs of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

