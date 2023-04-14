Affordable Medicine Act advances out of committee

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Affordable Medicine Act advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor on Friday.

The bill adopts and extends federal price agreements negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act for Medicare recipients. The bill now heads to the Assembly floor.

The legislation was sponsored by Assemblywoman Venicia Considine (D) of Las Vegas.

“We know that the cost of prescription drugs weighs heavily on the minds of families,” Considine said. “This is our chance to pass meaningful legislation at no cost to Nevada taxpayers that will bring serious economic relief to families that rely on these medications to survive. If not now, when? If not us, who?”

The bill was also cosponsored by Natha Anderson (D-Sparks).

“Excessive prescription drug prices threaten both the health and economic well-being of Nevadans,” Anderson said. “I am thankful to members of the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor for moving this bill to the Assembly floor.”

