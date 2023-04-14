Advocates with Nevada Donor Network share their first-hand experiences with organ donation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is Donate Life Month. The Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is on a mission “to maximize the gift of life & health through organ, eye & tissue donation.”

As part of the advocay and awareness campaign, NDN has partnered with the Reno Aces to set up booths at Greater Nevada Field and to have various NDN advocates be involved in throwing out the first pitch before some of the games.

Eric Millette, Lauren Reid and Heidi Falconer are three of NDN’s advocates who will be honored throughout the year. They stopped by Morning Break to share how their lives were impacted by organ donation and why they are such fierce advocates for the process.

Eric Millette’s son, Brandon, died by suicide in 2021 at the age of 15. Because of community partnerships, Nevada Donor Network was able to offer the opportunity for donation to Brandon’s parents, who chose that legacy for their son. Through the gift of tissue donation and because of the Millettes’ generosity, Brandon has impacted 75 or more people.

Eric has since become a volunteer with Nevada Donor Network, and bravely shares their family’s story and the impact that donation has had on their healing journey.

Eric is a longtime local first responder who served with the Sparks Police Department and retired recently as a Captain. He understands the unique challenges that first responders face, most specifically when it comes to mental health. Nevada Donor Network, Eric and Emilio Parga from The Solace Tree have partnered to launch free virtual support groups specifically for first responders. These groups will give them a safe place to connect with others who may be dealing with similar circumstances and challenges. The first meeting begins on April 20. They are free of charge, confidential and very welcoming.

Lauren Reid was born with a genetic kidney disorder called Alport Syndrome but was diagnosed at age 10 when her father was also officially diagnosed. He had a kidney transplant with a directed donation from his older brother. Then a few years later in September 2019, Lauren received a living kidney donation from her mom, Lorelei.

Reid has been with the University Police Department for 9 years total. She spent 6 of those years as a sworn officer serving as a patrol officer and a detective. She transitioned to a civilian position shortly after her transplant and has been a victim advocate for 3 years now. As the Victim Services Coordinator, her job is to connect victims of crime with various resources on campus and within the community.

She is also the creator of the “Dogs, Donuts and Donate Life” events. This month these events will take place on the campuses of the University of Nevada Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College encouraging donor registrations.

Lauren was named one of NDN’s Donation Champions of the Year in 2022.

Heidi Falconer has been an investigator with the WCRMEO for over two years now. She has over 10 years medical experience and worked as a paralegal in criminal defense. She grew up loving criminal investigation shows such as CSI/BONES, and forensic science has always been a passion of hers. Being a Medical Examiner Investigator has been a dream fulfilling job for her.

She believes working alongside NDN, she has seen what the real value of life means and that there is such a powerful meaning behind donation. The partnership between the WCRMEO and NDN has allowed for donations of many organs, tissues and corneas to save countless lives.

Learn more about becoming an organ donor here. You can also follow Nevada Donor Network on Facebook and Instagram.

