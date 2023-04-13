WCSD receives $143,000 for underfunded schools

By Kevin Sheridan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received an award of $143,000 for underfunded schools in the district from Education Alliance.

Every school in the district will get $1,000 towards student engagement, teacher/staff recognition, educational excursions, technology, or student health and wellness.

School principals will also be invited to apply for up to $10,000 for expanded Caring for Classrooms projects.

“We are proud to provide funding to every WCSD school,” says Kendall Inskip, Education Alliance Executive Director. “Each school community is unique, and Caring for Classrooms allows school leadership to target funding where it will make the greatest difference for their students, teachers, and staff.”

Education Alliance’s next fundraiser for Caring for Classrooms will be held on Nov. 18 at THE ROW.

