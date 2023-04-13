Pair of gun bills pass out of committee

The Nevada State Legislature
The Nevada State Legislature(KOLO-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of gun bills have passed out of the Judiciary Committee of the Nevada Legislature.

Assembly Bill 354 would prohibit guns in polling places, a move Democrats say will protect election workers.

Assembly Bill 355 also passed out of committee. The bill would prohibit persons under the age of 21 from owning a semi-automatic weapon.

Both bills were sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui and passed out of committee along party lines, with no Republicans voting in favor of it.

“As a survivor of gun violence myself, I am proud of the work that Assembly Democrats have done on behalf of Nevadans to keep our families and communities safe,” said Assembly Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui. “It’s disappointing that some of our colleagues on the Judiciary Committee refused to consider these two pieces of legislation that will make Nevadans safer. Keeping our communities safe from gun violence should not be a partisan issue.

