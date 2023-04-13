Nevada Air Guard marks 75th Anniversary

The Nevada Air National Guard marked 75 years of missions that took it around the world.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is marking its 75th anniversary. Those years encompass a number of different deployments and missions, all over the world, and here in northern Nevada.

A ceremony Wednesday brought invited guests, present airmen and women, and at least one former staff sergeant to the base at the airport to listen and remember. It’s a rich and varied history.

When I joined we were primarily a tactical reconnaissance unit flying RF-101′s, but the Nevada Guard began in 1948 flying P-51′s, a World War II fighter. A few years later they lost the unit’s sole combat fatality. Lt. Frank Salazar, was shot down over North Korea. He’s still listed as missing in action, His daughter, Diana Brown Sanfillipo, was an invited guest at the anniversary ceremonies. “I wanted to honor him and all the air guardsmen and I’m lucky to be alive to do that still.”

These days the primary mission is airlift., the aircraft --the Air Force’s workhorse--the C-130. Always rugged and versatile the Nevada Guard’s 130′s have also seen work in aerial photography and, most recently, fighting wildfires.

And the personnel? A younger generation, of course, but still composed of local men and women who commit to being called upon at any time to fly anywhere in the world, fight fires at home, help with logistics in emergencies like the covid crisis, leaving civilian life behind for a time.

it’s a commitment that would be difficult without the support of the community they leave behind.

“We can’t do what we do to take care of this world, this nation, this state without the community,our employers, our families doing what they do to say ‘We have your back and support you,’” said Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry.

In a troubled world there will likely be emergencies foreign and domestic we can’t today imagine and there will be men and women answering as part of the Nevada Air National Guard,

