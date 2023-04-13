Las Vegas authorities arrest 15 in sex predator sting

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 15 men for trying to arrange for sex with juveniles, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The men contacted undercover detectives posing as children and solicited sex and then arranged to meet them in North Las Vegas on April 6 and April 7, Las Vegas Metro said.

Those arrested were Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32; Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Dimitar Kolev, 22; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25, Kristopher Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; and Johnathon Brown, 37.

They were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on a charge of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

The two-day Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) joint operation included detectives and agents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, HendersonPolice Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation, Nevada Attorney General and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Las Vegas Metro parents to discuss the dangers of online chats with strangers with their children. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of child sex predators.

Anyone who may have been a victim of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

