House collapse in Truckee results in no injuries

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The collapse of a house in the town of Truckee resulted in no injuries Wednesday.

Truckee Police say they have seen a substantial amount of snow in the Greater Tahoe area over the winter, and that, even though the worst of the snow storms are over, the snow load continues to affect area structures.

They say there are warning signs for when a structure is ready to collapse due to the weight on it:

The doors or windows have become difficult to open

There is cracking in the drywall

Beams are sagging

The walls or posts are out of plumb

Anyone who notices these signs is advised to contact a snow removal company.

