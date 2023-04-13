Hot August Nights hosting volunteer recruitment event for anyone interested in getting involved

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever wanted to get involved in Hot August Nights (HAN), but don’t know how, the organization is holding an informational session just for you.

Brighton Denison, merchandise and apparel manager, and volunteer Kandy Chaney, stopped by Morning Break to share more about what all being an HAN Volunteer entails.

They are hosting an informational session at the National Automobile Museum, Friday, April 14, from 5-8 p.m. You can learn more about the volunteer opportunities and have a chance to sign up. As a year-round organization, volunteers are what makes Hot August Nights run during the main August event, but also throughout the year and to do so requires up to 600 volunteers.

Click here to learn more about volunteering.

