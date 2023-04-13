Grab a seat At the Illusionist’s Table as Scott Silven performs during one-of-a-kind dinner party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown is bringing one of the world’s great mentalists/illusionists to a spectacular dinner party that you don’t want to miss.

Featured on television news media around the world, renowned illusionist Scott Silven stunned Reno audiences in his command performances last year. Now he’s back with even more mind blowing tricks.

Silven stopped by Morning Break to demonstrate his skill to KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko and Karlie Drew. The stunt is something on can only see to believe.

And once you do, you’ll want to see the magic first hand yourself! You can purchase your ticket to At the Illusionist’s Table. The dinner and show runs April 14-20. However, additional event details will only be revealed after you purchase your ticket.

What we can share with you is the evening will be an elegant exploration of the mind, with new illusions that will stay with you long after the show ends. Your evening begins in the reception space where you will enjoy champagne, hors d’oeuvres and premium imported wine. When the time is right, you walk on an elevated lantern-lit wooden bridge-way to the entrance of the performance space, which has been transformed into a Scottish castle dining room, where an elegant banquet table awaits.

You and the other guests will be assembled in the intimate, candle-lit interior where you sample aged Scotch whisky and enter into the realm of the unknown. The dining experience features a sumptuous gourmet 3-course meal served by chef Mark Estee and an immaculate staff of professionals dressed in theater black.

Your host is a gifted storyteller and weaver of myth. Silven’s oration is transformative. Each word is weighted, yet feather light. Each element and symbol rich with meaning. Each person is a participant. Each moment a mystery unfolding before you. The atmosphere is electric with anticipation, each guest experiencing something different and uniquely theirs, as Silven takes you on a journey guided along in the whispered tones of a secret.

In unforgettable up-close performances, you are fully immersed in the illusion that seems impossibly real.

Tickets by reservation only at 775-322-1538.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.