Fatal crash closes both lanes on U.S. 50

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police says a fatal crash on U.S. 50 closed a portion of the highway Thursday morning.

NSP says the crash happened at U.S. 50 and Six Mile Canyon Road at around 7:30 a.m.

They say a commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 when it hit a woman possibly attempting to cross the highway. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

U.S. 50 is closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted onto Six Mile Canyon Road and Fort Churchill Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.