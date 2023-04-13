Fatal crash closes both lanes on U.S. 50

The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police says a fatal crash on U.S. 50 closed a portion of the highway Thursday morning.

NSP says the crash happened at U.S. 50 and Six Mile Canyon Road at around 7:30 a.m.

They say a commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 when it hit a woman possibly attempting to cross the highway. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

U.S. 50 is closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted onto Six Mile Canyon Road and Fort Churchill Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Generic road work graphic
Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair
A pothole in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe announces pothole repair plans
Pyramid Highway
NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
New ramp closures announced for Spaghetti Bowl project