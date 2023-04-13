Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé explains what to look for in quality collagen supplements

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone produces collagen in the body. It’s what provides “structure, support or strength to your skin, muscles, bones and connective tissues,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. While well-balanced diet gives your body the raw ingredients it needs to help it make collagen naturally, like most things, collagen also comes in supplement form.

However, not all collagen powders, pills and drinks are the same. Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to really explain what collagen does for the body and how to make sure you’re buying quality collagen supplements.

The first thing to look for is to make sure you’re buying “marine collagen” instead of “bovine collagen.” Marine collagen is mostly made up of “type I collagen” and is rich in unique, specialized amino acids that have targeted benefits for your skin health and supports the body’s natural production of collagen.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Billie Cassé to learn more.

Reno-Tahoe Dermatology recommends the brand “Isagenix’s Collagen Elixir” and can share more details with their clients.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Scott Silven Interview
Grab a seat At the Illusionist’s Table as Scott Silven performs during one-of-a-kind dinner party
Scott Silven Interview
Scott Silven, At the Illusionist's Table
HAN Volunteers Needed
Hot August Nights hosting volunteer recruitment event for anyone interested in getting involved
HAN Volunteers Needed
HAN Volunteers Needed
Registration for Be a Hero 5K open until April 15.
“Be a Hero 5K Fun Run and Walk” in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month