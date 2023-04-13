Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé explains what to look for in quality collagen supplements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone produces collagen in the body. It’s what provides “structure, support or strength to your skin, muscles, bones and connective tissues,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. While well-balanced diet gives your body the raw ingredients it needs to help it make collagen naturally, like most things, collagen also comes in supplement form.

However, not all collagen powders, pills and drinks are the same. Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to really explain what collagen does for the body and how to make sure you’re buying quality collagen supplements.

The first thing to look for is to make sure you’re buying “marine collagen” instead of “bovine collagen.” Marine collagen is mostly made up of “type I collagen” and is rich in unique, specialized amino acids that have targeted benefits for your skin health and supports the body’s natural production of collagen.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Billie Cassé to learn more.

Reno-Tahoe Dermatology recommends the brand “Isagenix’s Collagen Elixir” and can share more details with their clients.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.