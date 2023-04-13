Ex-DOE official takes plea deal in case of stolen luggage from Las Vegas airport

Samuel Brinton
Samuel Brinton(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Department of Energy official pleaded no contest Tuesday to stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport last July, according to court records.

Samuel Brinton was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the DOE at the time when the theft occurred July 6, 2022.

A warrant was issued for Brinton, who was arrested Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, Brinton was sentenced to pay $3,670.74 in restitution for the stolen luggage and clothes, and given 180 days suspended jail term.

Brinton has since been fired.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Scott Silven Interview
Grab a seat At the Illusionist’s Table as Scott Silven performs during one-of-a-kind dinner party
Scott Silven Interview
Scott Silven, At the Illusionist's Table
HAN Volunteers Needed
Hot August Nights hosting volunteer recruitment event for anyone interested in getting involved
HAN Volunteers Needed
HAN Volunteers Needed
Registration for Be a Hero 5K open until April 15.
“Be a Hero 5K Fun Run and Walk” in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month