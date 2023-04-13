Decades of public land partnerships bring money, visitors to Lake Tahoe

Resorts like Heavenly have special use permits from the U.S. Forest Service.
Heavenly Ski Resort
Heavenly Ski Resort(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The top of Heavenly Resort boasts a picturesque view of Lake Tahoe. While it’s operated by Heavenly staff, the mountain is U.S. Forest Service land.

“We’ve got 28 lifts and 4,800 acres predominantly on U.S. Forest Service land,” said Rick Newberry, Heavenly Vice President of Mountain Operations.

The resort operates with a special use permit meant to encourage people to explore public lands.

“Heavenly has a ski area term permit, it’s issued for 40 years,” said Cecilia Reed,

That means chairlifts, the gondola, offices and resturants are on public land.

But it’s more than that, the resort itself brings in money while also benefiting state and local governments.

“Heavenly here is in California and Nevada,” said Newberry.

Back in 2020, California ski resorts added $1.8 billion dollars in value to the state’s GDP. With a snowy winter and more visitors, we could see an even higher number this year.

“This is our biggest snow year on record at 566 inches,” Newberry said.

Millions of people visit Lake Tahoe every year. The U.S. Forest Service says skiing is the second most popular way to experience public lands, the first is hiking.

“From 2020 National Visitor Use Monitoring, it was a total of 5 million visitors, so of the 5 million visitors like 1 million came for skiing,” Reed explained.

Even if you’re not a skier, Reed says it’s always a good time to take advantage of the outdoors.

“Whether it’s at a ski resort or just getting out to camping, or hiking, we are one of the fortunate countries to have public lands,” Reed said.

Partnership Activies:

Ski with a Ranger

Hike with a Ranger

