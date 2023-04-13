CCSD substitute teacher fired after racial incident at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been terminated after an incident involving a racial implication at a Las Vegas junior high school.
The teacher was working at Silvestri Junior High School when the offensive act took place.
1865 No Racism in Schools posted the incident on its Twitter page.
“I wasn’t surprised that I was seeing this,” Akiko Cooks, Co-founder of 1865 No Racism in Schools, a group fighting racial injustice in Clark County schools for years told FOX5.
Cooks maintains what happened at Silvestri Junior High cannot be tolerated no matter the circumstance.
“Him being so comfortable and emboldened to actually write that on a white board for students to see it sends a very direct message that it is actually ok for students to be derogatory and racially insensitive,” Cooks contended.
From CCSD Trustee Lisa Guzman to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, many people took to social media to denounce the subs actions and praise the students who took action.
“Had those students not taken a picture, would their voice actually had been heard,” Cooks argued.
“Those students deserve an apology... I think that it is important that the community hear it from the district that we will not tolerate this in our schools,” Cooks added.
1865 No Racism in Schools says they work as advocates providing a voice for students and families. They can be contacted through their Twitter page.
The principal of the school said the administration became aware of the incident and the school is “diligently investigating.”
A letter sent to Silvestri High School families also thanked students who told school staff about what happened.
The staff member was a substitute teacher and the individual has been terminated. The individual is no longer employable by CCSD.
Below is the letter that was sent out to school families:
No other details were immediately available.
