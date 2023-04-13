“Be a Hero 5K Fun Run and Walk” in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to increase awareness, The Division of Child and Family Services, along with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Carson City and other organizations in Carson City, have collaborated to host the inaugural Be A Hero 5K Fun Run & Walk & Family Resource Fair on April 29.

This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages, with the 5K race starting at 9 a.m. Runners will begin at 10 a.m. followed by walkers at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place at Riverview Park, located at 600 Marsh Road in Carson City.

Hear from Shelby Riley of Nevada’s Rural Foster Care about the fundraising event. Registration is open until April 15 for more information click here.

