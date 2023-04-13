Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench, not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Alan Ybarra-Rojas. A mugshot for Gary BIagi was not available
2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Motorcyclist killed in northwest Reno crash
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd