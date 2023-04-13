2 killed in crash at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning at the Nevada National Security Site.

According to a post from the Nevada National Security Site, the incident occurred at approximately 1:14 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the two-vehicle crash at the site left two people dead and one person injured.

The Nye County Sheriff’s office said that the preliminary investigation indicated that one vehicle was on fire as a result of the crash. Two deceased occupants were discovered in that vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s office, the driver of the other vehicle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma.

The crash remains under investigation by Nevada State Police and the Nye County Sheriff’s office.

The Nevada National Security Site, formerly known as the Nevada Test Site, is located about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, just off U.S. Route 95, near Mercury, Nevada.

