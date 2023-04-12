Wolf Pack Football hopes McClure’s third stint can provide major lift

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Home means Nevada for Wolf Pack run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Angus McClure.

“Being up here for the third time is so much fun for me,” McClure said. “I kept my house up here in South Reno. We continue to have more and more McClures come on this campus.”

Two McClures are part of the football team. Angus’s son, Malcolm, is a linebacker and Bishop Manogue graduate. Nephew, Garrett, is a graduate assistant for the receivers.

“I love the community. It still has that small town feel and we know so many people here,” said Angus.

While McClure’s familiarity with the Biggest Little City makes him feel at home four of his offensive lineman feel extra at home in the position room. McClure recruited Zach Welch, Frank Poso, RJ Taylor, and Jacob Nunez during his last stint from 2018-2019.

“They’ve been good helping out the other guys in the group too,” McClure said of their contributions. “It’s been good to see that leadership in the room. We’ve had some outstanding meetings.”

Effort. Habit. Working hard: pillars to success for McClure’s guys.

“We’ve stepped up our technology in the offensive line room. All the kids have iPads. We’re able to grade assignment, alignment, technique, and finish on every single play.”

For a position group that struggled a season ago perhaps McClure is the McCure the Wolf Pack needs.

