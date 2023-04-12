Wolf Pack Football hopes McClure’s third stint can provide major lift

4-11-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:32 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Home means Nevada for Wolf Pack run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Angus McClure.

“Being up here for the third time is so much fun for me,” McClure said. “I kept my house up here in South Reno. We continue to have more and more McClures come on this campus.”

Two McClures are part of the football team. Angus’s son, Malcolm, is a linebacker and Bishop Manogue graduate. Nephew, Garrett, is a graduate assistant for the receivers.

“I love the community. It still has that small town feel and we know so many people here,” said Angus.

While McClure’s familiarity with the Biggest Little City makes him feel at home four of his offensive lineman feel extra at home in the position room. McClure recruited Zach Welch, Frank Poso, RJ Taylor, and Jacob Nunez during his last stint from 2018-2019.

“They’ve been good helping out the other guys in the group too,” McClure said of their contributions. “It’s been good to see that leadership in the room. We’ve had some outstanding meetings.”

Effort. Habit. Working hard: pillars to success for McClure’s guys.

“We’ve stepped up our technology in the offensive line room. All the kids have iPads. We’re able to grade assignment, alignment, technique, and finish on every single play.”

For a position group that struggled a season ago perhaps McClure is the McCure the Wolf Pack needs.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Wolf Pack Football hopes McClure’s third stint can provide major lift
Wolf Pack Football hopes McClure’s third stint can provide major lift
Nevada State Police
April’s Joining Forces campaign takes aim at distracted drivers
April’s Joining Forces campaign takes aim at distracted drivers
April’s Joining Forces campaign takes aim at distracted drivers
Crash closes portion of McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row.
Crash closes McCarran Blvd. near Kings Row