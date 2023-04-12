Washoe County Commissioners authorize Phase 3 of Cares Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction is already underway at the Nevada Cares Campus. On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners approved Phase 3 of the emergency shelter that first opened in 2021.

The board voted 3-2, in favor of the project. Commissioner Jeanne Herman was a dissenting vote.

“All I’m thinking about is our responsibility to the people and that’s all the people, not just the homeless,” Herman said.

Herman says she’s often voted ‘no’ on Cares Campus projects and is concerned about the $28 million dollar price tag, some of which is taxpayer money.

She says the total cost is over $70 million dollars.

But Herman isn’t the only one in opposition, Commissioner Mike Clark also voted no.

Some homeless advocates agree with Herman, saying the project is over-funded for the service it provides to Washoe County.

“It’s really ridiculous to spend that much when there’s not enough services at the shelter in the first place,” said Katie Colling, a homeless advocate at Soil Solidarity.

She believes there are other shelter models in town that better support the unhoused population.

“There’s Crossroads and there’s Our Place, and they’re less than half the cost per bed of the Cares Campus but their model and their outcomes are way better,” Colling said.

Despite the controversy, Phase 3 moves foward by constructing an intake center which includes a security checkpoint, a nurses station and staff offices, among other things.

Commissioner Mariluz Garcia voted in favor of Phase 3 and spoke highly of the Cares Campus program.

“The outcomes are impressive, we’re seeing the right things go up,” Garcia said.

“Tripled permanent housing placements, that’s amazing and we’re seeing the right things go down. Recidivism rates, reliance on law enforcement and medical services.”

A Washoe County spokesperson provided this statement;

“Washoe County is proudly working toward zero homelessness in our region. This means investing in programs, services, and housing, and we know it may sound expensive on the front end, but we are leveraging partnerships and grants to alleviate the costs. Each person experiencing chronic homelessness costs the taxpayers about $44,000 per year. The housing project that was approved by the Board of County Commissioners this week will cut that cost in half for each person placed in supportive housing. And permanent housing leads to a better quality of life for everyone.”

To watch the County Commissioners meeting click here.

You can read the presentations provided to the commissioners by clicking here and clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.