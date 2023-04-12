Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora shares ways changing your accessories can completely change your outfit

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An outfit is just clothes until you add the right accessories.

During this month’s segment of Trends + Threads, co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to how a simple jeans and a t-shirt can be changed into a variety of outfits by simply pairing it with various necklaces, hates, shoes and other accessories.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
TIP of Northern Nevada
Trauma Intervention Programs of Northern Nevada looking for volunteers to help community
Reno Phil: Carmen
Reno Philharmonic brings the drama of “Carmen” to life as part of Classix Series
NNIC Global Gala
Northern Nevada International Center invites community to its annual Global Gala fundraiser