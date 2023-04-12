Trauma Intervention Programs of Northern Nevada looking for volunteers to help community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - TIP of Northern Nevada (Trauma Intervention Programs, Inc.) is all about citizens helping citizens in crisis. Following a traumatic event, people often feel helpless, confused, and experience emotional shock. They are confronted with a situation for which they are totally unprepared. Often there is no one available in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy to guide the victims through these difficult hours. TIP volunteers provides this necessary temporary support until persons involved in the crisis are able to depend on family, friends, neighbors and other resources in the community.

President, Greg Nauman, and executive director, Gabrielle Totton, stopped by Morning Break to share in more detail what the non-profit provides and how people can join.

TIP volunteers are always available. They are called by authorized police officers, firefighters, paramedics and hospital personnel to assist in a variety of ways. Click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer and to register for October’s training session.

